Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
QUARZ Capital and Black Crane Capital, in a joint statement released on Wednesday and seen by The Business Times, said they intend to requisition an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for the internalisation of the manager of Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes