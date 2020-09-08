You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Quarz Capital ups stake in Sunningdale Tech, becomes substantial shareholder

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 7:13 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

FUND manager Quarz Capital Asia is now deemed a substantial shareholder of Sunningdale Tech, with the purchase of 4,600 shares via a market transaction on Monday having bumped its shareholding to 5.001 per cent.

The bourse filing reporting the change in interest on Tuesday noted that Quarz Capital's interest in the precision manufacturer entirely comprises deemed interests, and it is deemed interested in the shares in its capacity as investment advisor and fund manager of various funds and accounts.

Jan Moermann, chief investment officer of Quarz Capital, said Sunningdale has progressed well despite the difficult environment, continuing to provide dividends to shareholders and showing strong growth in its healthcare segment. He added that Quarz Capital is proud of Sunningdale for being a domestic producer of surgical masks, which contributes to Singapore's self-sufficiency in medical consumables.

"The Covid-19 situation provided a great opportunity to increase our stake in this high-quality company at an attractive price," he said. "The company is still trading at an attractive discount to book value and we look forward to it further ramping up its operations in 2021."

Sunningdale shares closed down one Singapore cent or 0.81 per cent to S$1.23 on Tuesday before the announcement.

SEE ALSO

Call for Sabana Reit top management, IDs to quit if ESR deal falls through

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

FSL Trust resolves claim against charterer

Grab in talks with Prudential, AIA for fintech investment: sources

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Hot stock: SGX queries Raffles Education after shares jump 26%

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 07:12 PM
Government & Economy

Japan wants to reach broad agreement on trade talks with UK this week

[TOKYO] Japan wants to reach broad agreement with the United Kingdom on trade talks this week, to ensure it can seal...

Sep 8, 2020 06:39 PM
Companies & Markets

FSL Trust resolves claim against charterer

FIRST Ship Lease (FSL) Trust has "amicably resolved" its claims against Torm Singapore for Torm's breaches of...

Sep 8, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 8, 2020 06:27 PM
Garage

Agritech startup Aerospring raises S$1m led by Sirius Venture Capital

AGRITECH startup Aerospring Gardens has raised S$1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Sirius Venture Capital....

Sep 8, 2020 06:06 PM
Garage

Grab aims to train 3,000 food-delivery merchants by end-2020

GRAB is rolling out an online training programme that features more than 20 modules to help merchants grow their...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.