Quarz ups stake slightly in Sabana Reit

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
QUARZ Capital has raised its stake in Sabana Reit slightly from 5 per cent as it stood in late July to 6 per cent on Monday.
A disclosure filed to the Singapore Exchange showed that the latest transaction by the investment management firm was a purchase of 15,000 shares...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes