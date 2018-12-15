Raffles Edu shares drop 6.14% after Oei's salvo on rights issue

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
RAFFLES Education's stock fell on Friday by 6.14 per cent to close at S$0.107, following news that tycoon Oei Hong Leong wants a shareholders' meeting to vote to quash the private education operator's over-S$27 million proposed rights issue.
