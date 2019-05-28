Raffles Infrastructure Holdings flags possible SGX watch-list status

RAFFLES Infrastructure Holdings on Tuesday flagged that it could be put on the Singapore Exchange's watch-list.

In a regulatory filing, it said it had recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years, with a six-month average daily market capitalisation of S$22.9 million as at May 28.

According to SGX listing rules, an issuer will be put on the watch-list if it records pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years, and has an average daily market cap of less than S$40 million over the last six months.

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings closed unchanged at 43.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the announcement.