Raffles Medical H2 profit rises 21.7% to S$38.5 million; shares hit one-year high of S$1.08

[SINGAPORE] Raffles Medical Group posted a 21.7 per cent rise in net profit to S$38.5 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$31.6 million for the previous corresponding period.

This was mainly due to improved performance from its hospital services and insurance businesses, as well as fair value gains on investment properties, the healthcare provider said in a statement on Monday (Feb 23).

Following the news, shares of Raffles Medical surged 5.9 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.08 at 9.39 am, hitting the highest price in a year.

By 10.12 am, about five million shares had changed hands. The counter ended 4.9 per cent or S$0.05 higher at S$1.07 on Monday.

Earnings per share stood at S$0.0208 for the half-year, up from S$0.017 for H2 FY2024. Revenue rose 0.3 per cent to S$386.9 million, from S$385.9 million a year earlier.

A final dividend of S$0.03 per share was proposed for FY2025, up 20 per cent from S$0.025 per share the year before. Pending approval at the annual general meeting on Apr 24, the dividend will be paid out on May 22 after books closure on May 14.

For the full year, net profit was up 13.4 per cent year on year at S$70.6 million from S$62.2 million. Revenue increased 1.8 per cent to S$765.3 million from S$751.6 million.

Raffles Medical Group’s insurance arm, Raffles Health Insurance, posted year-on-year revenue growth of 4.1 per cent, increasing to S$185.2 million in FY2025 from S$178 million.

It also recorded a 50.6 per cent improvement in profitability for the full year, driven by contract repricing and disciplined claims management.

Shares of Raffles Medical Group closed S$0.01 or 1 per cent lower at S$1.02 on Feb 20.