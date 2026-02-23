Raffles Medical H2 profit rises 21.7% to S$38.5 million; shares surge 5.9% to one-year high

This is mainly due to improved performance from its hospital services and insurance businesses

[SINGAPORE] Raffles Medical Group posted a 21.7 per cent rise in net profit to S$38.5 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$31.6 million in the previous corresponding period.

This was mainly due to improved performance from its hospital services and insurance businesses, as well as fair value gains on investment properties, the healthcare provider said in a media statement on Monday (Feb 23).

Following the news, shares of Raffles Medical surged 5.9 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.08 at 9.39 am, the highest price the counter has seen in a year.

As at 10.12 am, about five million shares had changed hands.

Earnings per share stood at S$0.0208 for the half year, up from S$0.017 the previous year.

Revenue for the second half rose 0.3 per cent to S$386.9 million, from S$385.9 million a year earlier.

A final dividend of S$0.03 per share was proposed for the year, up 20 per cent from S$0.025 per share the year before. Pending approval at the annual general meeting on Apr 24, 2026, the dividend will be paid on May 22 after books closure on May 14.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, net profit was up 13.4 per cent on the year at S$70.6 million from S$62.2 million. Revenue increased 1.8 per cent to S$765.3 million from S$751.6 million.

Raffles Medical Group’s insurance arm, Raffles Health Insurance, recorded a revenue growth of 4.1 per cent, increasing from S$178 million to S$185.2 million in financial year 2025.

It also recorded a 50.6 per cent improvement in profitability for the full year, driven by contract repricing and disciplined claims management.

Shares of Raffles Medical Group closed S$0.01 or 1 per cent lower at S$1.02 on Friday.