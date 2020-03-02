You are here

Raffles Medical names new CFO amid slew of appointments

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 4:22 PM
RAFFLES Medical Group has appointed Sheila Ng as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective Monday, amid several appointments announced by the integrated healthcare provider on the same day.

Ms Ng was previously the deputy chief executive and group CFO of Interplex Holdings, a multi-technological solutions provider, from 2007 to 2017. Before Interplex, she was CFO of GES International.

She replaces Goh Ann Nee who is now deputy managing director of Raffles China healthcare division.

Ms Goh first joined Raffles Medical as CFO in February 2016, where she contributed significantly to the completion of Raffles Hospital Chongqing and the streamlining of operations of Raffles China clinics, the group said. 

Before Raffles Medical, she was the CFO of City Developments Limited and vice-president of finance at Millennium & Copthorne International.

The mainboard-listed group separately announced on Monday several other appointments made to its Raffles China healthcare division and Raffles Health Insurance subsidiary.

They include Vincent Chia as deputy managing director and Yang Ching Yu as medical director, Raffles China healthcare division.

Dr Chia was the founder and medical director of Asian Healthcare Solutions and worked as an independent healthcare consultant from 2017 to end 2019. Before that, he held senior management positions in Gleneagles Hospital Singapore, Parkway East Hospital, Parkway Shenton, and Healthway Medical Group.

Dr Yang joined Raffles Medical in 1993 and is concurrently the medical director for Raffles Hospital Chongqing since its opening in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Ng Chee Peng and Tham Khai Wor have joined Raffles Health Insurance as non-executive and independent directors.

Raffles Health Insurance is wholly-owned by Raffles Medical Group and provides healthcare insurance.

Mr Ng is currently senior advisor to Singapore's Ministry of Manpower and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board. He was previously the chief executive of CPF Board from 2015 to 2019.

Mr Tham - an advertising veteran - previously held a number of key positions during his 33 years with Singapore Press Holdings - which publishes The Business Times. His last appointment was senior executive vice-president for marketing. He is the founder and principal consultant of marketing strategy firm Saltus Consulting. 

Raffles Medical shares were trading at 99 Singapore cents as at 1.46pm on Monday, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent. 

