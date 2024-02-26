Raffles Medical posts 63.8% drop in H2 profit to S$30.3 million

RAFFLES Medical Group posted a 63.8 per cent drop in net profit to S$30.3 million for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$83.7 million in the previous corresponding period.

The group attributed the weaker performance to the discontinuation of Covid-19-related activities in FY2023, it said on Monday (Feb 26).

The results translate to earnings per share (EPS) of 1.63 Singapore cents against earnings per share of 4.51 cents from the same period last year.

Revenue, meanwhile, was down 18.6 per cent to S$336.2 million from S$413.2 million. This brought revenue for the full year to S$706.9 million, down 14.1 per cent year on year from S$822.9 million.

Net profit for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2023, was down 37.1 per cent to S$90.2 million, from S$143.2 million in the same period last year, translating to an EPS of 4.85 cents.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 2.4 cents per share.

Shares of mainboard-listed Raffles Medical closed 1 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.05 on Friday.