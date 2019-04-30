Raffles Medical Q1 profit falls 13.7% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RAFFLES Medical Group on Monday morning reported a 13.7 per cent drop in its first-quarter net profit to S$13.6 million from S$15.8 million a year ago, due to startup costs for Raffles Hospital Chongqing.
The group's revenue for the three months ended March 31 increased 6
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg