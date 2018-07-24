You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical's health insurance arm in tie-up with NTUC Income

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 8:27 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

RAFFLES Medical Group subsidiary Raffles Health Insurance (RHI) has partnered NTUC Income to introduce the IncomeShield Private Specialist Panel, offering IncomeShield policyholders access to over 200 medical specialists in private practice.

As part of the tie-up, RHI will extend clinical indicator assessment to NTUC Income and ensure the panel offers equitable representation of medical specialists from within and outside Raffles Medical Group.

In a joint media statement on Tuesday, NTUC Income's general manager for life and health insurance Andrew Yeo said: "With the IncomeShield Private Specialist Panel, we are looking forward to serve our policyholders better by offering high quality and cost-efficient healthcare, especially when medical panels have proven to be effective in calibrating and managing the fees of healthcare providers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic posts S$15.9m Q1 loss due to currency translation losses

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

No reason for financial exclusion in a digital age

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

BP_SG_240718_3.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening