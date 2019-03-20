Raffles United gets SGX's in-principle nod for rights issue at S$0.05 apiece

BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United Holdings requested a trading halt on Wednesday morning, pending the announcement that it has received in-principle approval from the Singapore bourse for the listing of up to 234 million new shares for a rights issue at S$0.05 apiece, on the basis of one rights share for every existing share.

The approval is subject to several conditions, including an irrevocable undertaking of 153.9 million rights shares by Teo Xian-Hui Amanda Marie, a deemed substantial shareholder of the company.

Raffles United added that a circular for the purpose of seeking shareholders' approval for the rights issue, along with a notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be convened will be despatched to shareholders in due course.

Earlier in January, Raffles United proposed to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 234 million shares at an issue price of S$0.05 for each rights share. The issue price represented a 39 per cent discount to the closing price of S$0.082 for trades done on Jan 8, the last trading day before that announcement.

The counter closed flat at S$0.055 apiece on Tuesday, and Raffles United has since requested the lifting of its trading halt as at 10.29am on Wednesday.

As at Jan 17, Ms Teo owns about 153.9 million shares, representing a 65.8 per cent stake in the company.

Under the maximum subscription scenario where all 234 million rights shares are fully subscribed, Ms Teo will own twice the amount of shares, representing 65.8 per cent of the firm's enlarged share capital.

However, under the minimum subscription scenario on the assumption that none of the entitled shareholders, except for Ms Teo, subscribes for the rights share, she will own about 307.9 million shares representing about 79.4 per cent of the firm's enlarged share capital.

Net proceeds from the rights issue is expected to range from S$7.6 million to S$11.6 million, after deducting S$0.1 million for estimated professional fees and related expenses. Raffles United intends to use the majority of these proceeds to repay bank borrowings, with the remainder to finance working capital requirements.

The company has been placed on the Singapore Exchange watch list with effect from Dec 5, 2018 under the minimum trading price criteria, for failing to maintain a six-month volume-weighted average trading price of S$0.20. Companies in the watch list have three years to resolve the issue, or may face delisting by the exchange.

BT previously reported that Ms Teo also received official notification from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Jan 9 in relation to the release of her bond on Jan 3. According to the group, its business and operations are not affected by the investigations and will “continue as normal”.

Since May 2018, the company’s top executives have been investigated by the CAD regarding potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.