Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 12:43 PM
BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United on Friday said it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from 9am on Dec 24 following previous uncertainty as to whether it could be delisted.

The uncertainty stemmed from the independent financial adviser's (IFA) opinion in July that the offeror's S$0.065 per share cash offer was "not fair and not reasonable" due to unfair financial terms.

As the offer was launched before new SGX listing rules took effect on July 11, 2019, it fell foul of the old rule that an issuer cannot delist unless the IFA opines shareholders were given a "reasonable" exit offer.

SGX gave the green light to delist on Nov 27, but said its decision is not an indication of the merits of the proposed delisting.

The offeror, GATXH Holdings, is a vehicle for executive director Teo Xian-Hui Amanda Marie, who is the daughter of Raffles United managing director Teo Teng Beng.

GATXH Holdings on Dec 16 exercised its right of compulsory acquisition for all offer shares at S$0.065 apiece, including those held by shareholders that have not accepted the offer.

The counter has been suspended since Aug 14, when it closed at S$0.066.

