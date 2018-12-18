Ramba Energy's chairman, 2 independent directors resign

OIL and gas explorer and producer Ramba Energy on Tuesday said it has approved the resignation of Tan Chong Huat as non-executive chairman and director, as well as Tay Ah Kong Bernard and Chee Teck Kwong Patrick as independent directors of the company and members of the audit, nominating and remuneration committees with effect from Dec 18, 2018.

The reason given by all three persons was "voluntary stepping down...in view of the refreshment exercise of the board".

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the board said it would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to the trio for their contributions as directors of the company.