You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ramba to raise S$10.2m in fresh placement, kills earlier deal with fund

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 10:20 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

RAMBA Energy, an oil-and-gas firm, on Thursday said that it plans to sell shares worth S$10.2 million to a management consultancy owned by a Japanese firm via a share placement, with the shares to be placed out representing 17.6 per cent of its current share base.

It said that it would issue 96.8 million new shares to Eneco Investment at S$0.105 per placement share. The placement price represents a premium of about 50 per cent over the volume-weighted average price of S$0.07 for trades done on Wednesday.

Funds from the proposed placement will go towards its general working capital, Ramba said. Alongside this latest placement proposal, Ramba also said that it has killed its share and warrant placement agreement with Judah Value Activist Fund that was announced in May.

Eneco Investment is a Singapore-incorporated investment holding company providing management consultancy services, and is wholly owned by Japan-incorporated Eneco Investment, Inc. Ramba was introduced to Eneco through McPeekay Investments, which is owned by Lim Siew Kwan. McPeekay Investments will be paid an introducer fee of 3 per cent on the S$10.2 million raised through the placement. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed placement is non-underwritten, and there is no placement agent appointed. 

Ramba has separately moved to lift the trading halt on its shares, with trading to begin on Friday morning. 

Companies & Markets

Noble ID quits, saying he has 'contributed all he usefully could' to restructuring

Jiutian Chemical CEO resigns

Singtel retains Premier League broadcast rights until May 2022

SPH Radio stations grow audience base further

Working-capital loans provider oCap to gain backdoor Catalist listing via CPH

More SGX-listed firms communicating sustainability information, but disclosure on board’s efforts is limited: study

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

doc72vj8tzd5w9122dqkca3_doc6zoskzoavaw1kihj4ap4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening