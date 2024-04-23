Rapid globalisation of Asia corporates drives demand for innovative solutions: Citi’s Gunjan Kalra
She says Asia is home to a growing number of new, emerging and mid-sized companies that are aggressively pursuing growth
ONE of the most enjoyable parts of her work as a banker, says Citi’s Gunjan Kalra, is its global nature.
Kalra, who was appointed as Asia head of Citi Commercial Bank in August 2023, notes that the ability to interact with different cultures and build relationships with global clients has played a major role in driving her career choices at the bank.
She also enjoys the fast-paced and dynamic environment, as it compels her to look at things in a fresh perspective, especially in the commercial banking space.
“Our clients are phenomenal. You get to know the trends of the future and meet founders whose visions are quite inspiring,” she adds.
As a banker with a background in computer science, Kalra says that she benefited from the company’s culture of seniors ment…
