You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rawabi to invest US$10m in Swiber's subsidiary

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 6:41 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

RAWABI Holding Company, an oil and gas conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, on Monday signed an agreement committing a US$10 million investment into a new, wholly-owned subsidiary of debt-laden offshore and marine group Swiber Holdings.

The new subsidiary will be incorporated in Singapore, and Rawabi's share will constitute approximately but no less than 80 per cent of the new company's enlarged total issued shares.

Rawabi has also committed to pursue an initial public offering of the new company's shares.

As part of the agreement, Rawabi will also invest US$190 million in Swiber's existing wholly-owned subsidiary Equatoriale Energy.

This comes six months after Swiber and Rawabi entered into a binding term sheet for a US$200 million cash investment in June 8.

Swiber shares have been suspended since 2016.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Technologies appoints new chief executive

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Singapore stocks open muted on Monday; STI falls 0.04%

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 28, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Technologies appoints new chief executive

ENVIRONMENTAL scientist Lin Yucheng has been appointed chief executive officer and executive chairman of Leader...

Dec 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks dip on Monday, STI down 0.1% at 2,840.14

LOCAL shares ended the first day of the week on a slightly dour note, even as other Asian markets rose on the back...

Dec 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Garage

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on...

Dec 28, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.73...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

'Demon Slayer' becomes Japan's top-grossing movie

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for