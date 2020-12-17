You are here

Razer Fintech partners Rely to offer buy-now-pay-later services in South-east Asia

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 1:07 PM
RAZER Fintech, the fintech arm of gaming hardware and software firm Razer, is partnering buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service provider Rely to provide BNPL services in South-east Asia for merchants registered under Razer's business-to-business solution, Razer Merchant Services (RMS).

This follows a recent announcement by Rely on the expansion of its services in Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea after securing capital from Goldbell Financial Services to process up to S$100 million in BNPL transactions. Through the new alliance, RMS merchants will be able to provide interest-free BNPL solutions to their customers, Razer Fintech and Rely said in a joint press statement on Thursday.

RMS encompasses powering online payments as a card-processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods for global blue-chip merchants. The solution is South-east Asia's largest offline payment network of more than one million physical acceptance points, according to the statement.

Said Lee Li Meng, chief executive of Razer Fintech: "Providing this timely access to Rely's BNPL solution adds to our fintech offerings and further expands our digital payments ecosystem for our customers.

"This collaboration is also aligned to our longstanding commitment to continue using our know-how in fintech to build new and innovative ways to meet the needs of a burgeoning and digital-savvy youth and millennial segment in South-east Asia."

Stay up to date with The Business Times for