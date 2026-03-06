‘Really different’: SGX RegCo’s Tan Boon Gin looks to exorcise S-chip ghosts

The regulator’s chief is confident that the ‘second’ coming of Chinese listings will not lead to a repeat of corporate governance scandals

SGX RegCo CEO Tan Boon Gin says the China Securities Regulatory Commission adds another "level of scrutiny" to the Chinese companies looking to list in Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The mention of “S-chips” – China-based businesses, often incorporated in offshore jurisdictions, that were listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) – is usually shorthand for corporate governance nightmares.

Between the late 2000s and early 2010s, a series of scandals involving these companies – think “missing” cash piles, phantom factories and the sudden disappearances of chief executive officers – left retail investors holding the bag.

But Tan Boon Gin, CEO of SGX Regulation (SGX RegCo), is looking to fundamentally rewrite that script.