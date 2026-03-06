‘Really different’: SGX RegCo’s Tan Boon Gin looks to exorcise S-chip ghosts
The regulator’s chief is confident that the ‘second’ coming of Chinese listings will not lead to a repeat of corporate governance scandals
- SGX RegCo CEO Tan Boon Gin says the China Securities Regulatory Commission adds another "level of scrutiny" to the Chinese companies looking to list in Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] The mention of “S-chips” – China-based businesses, often incorporated in offshore jurisdictions, that were listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) – is usually shorthand for corporate governance nightmares.
Between the late 2000s and early 2010s, a series of scandals involving these companies – think “missing” cash piles, phantom factories and the sudden disappearances of chief executive officers – left retail investors holding the bag.
But Tan Boon Gin, CEO of SGX Regulation (SGX RegCo), is looking to fundamentally rewrite that script.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.