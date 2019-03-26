Reappointment of ex-CEO to board 'essential': Raffles Infrastructure

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RAFFLES Infrastructure on Monday said that it is "essential" for ex-chief executive Wu Xinhua to be reappointed to the board as his cooperation is required on matters relating to the ongoing special audit conducted by KPMG.
"He is the only remaining director from the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg