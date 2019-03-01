You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Reclaims Global launches Catalist IPO at 23 S cents per share

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 4:42 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ECO-friendly construction service provider Reclaims Global launches on Friday its initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million shares at S$0.23 each.

The offer opens at 6.00pm on Friday and will close at 12pm on March 7, the company said in a media release. The shares are set to debut on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board on March 11.

The offer comprises 19 million new shares and one million vendor shares, representing approximately 15.3 per cent of Reclaims Global's enlarged post-IPO share capital of 131 million shares. Of the 20 million shares offered, two million are available for public offer, 13 million for placement, and five million are reserved for management, staff and business associates.

Of the net proceeds of S$2.76 million, S$0.6 million will be used to expand its operational capacity through investment in more plant and equipment and its enterprise resource planning solution. Approximately S$0.5 million will be used to expand its recycled product range, while S$0.3 million is earmarked for expansion by way of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic alliances. The remaining S$1.36 million will be used for general working capital purposes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After the placement, founders Chan Chew Leh and Tan Kok Huat will remain the controlling shareholders, with each holding 38.1 per cent of the company's share capital.

Reclaims Global specialises in recycling construction and demolition (C&D) waste, customising excavation solutions and operating fleet management.

The group believes its growth will be driven by domestic growth in public infrastructure works, boosted by Singapore's projected population increase to about 6 million by 2020 and upcoming public housing developments and infrastructure projects like Changi Airport Terminal 5 and the Cross Island MRT line.

It also sees higher use of recycled and waste materials as mainstream building products, with advances in repurposing C&D waste and the government's initiatives to incentivise building and using green buildings. More companies are also being prompted by environmentally conscious end-customers to design products sustainably and recycle more of their waste.

"Over the decade, we have built a strong reputation in the building and construction industry by providing effectively and timely excavation solutions to our clients," CEO Andrew Chew said in a statement.

"Apart from repurposing C&D waste into recycled construction materials, we have been exploring a new growth business - which is converting organic wastes into recycled hard board that has the potential to be a sustainable replacement for plywood - as building material and as a furnishing material that is extensively used in our daily lives."

He added that part of the IPO proceeds would go to expanding operational capacity and efficiency in order to support the anticipated increase in business.

SAC Capital Private Limited is the sponsor, issue manager, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO.

Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance narrows Q4 loss to US$76m

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

Iron ore concentrate producer Fortress Minerals seeks Catalist listing

Spackman reverses to US$2.2m loss for FY2018 on absence of one-off

Y Ventures 2018 loss widens to US$3.6m, to streamline operations

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MSCI_010319_46.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Mar 1, 2019
Technology

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening