Reclaims Global opens at S$0.179 apiece on trading debut; down 22% from IPO price

CATALIST-LISTED Reclaims Global opened at 17.9 Singapore cents on its trading debut, down 22 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of 23 Singapore cents.

The eco-friendly construction service provider’s IPO, which closed last Friday, was 1.03 times subscribed. The IPO size totalled 20 million shares, with the public being offered two million shares, 13 million being placement shares and the remaining being reserved for management, staff and business associates.

Reclaims Global specialises in the recycling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, customisation of excavation solutions and operating fleet management.

Of the net proceeds of S$2.76 million, S$0.6 million will be used to expand its operational capacity through investment in more plant and equipment, and its enterprise resource planning solution. About S$0.5 million will be used to expand its recycled product range, while S$0.3 million is earmarked for expansion by way of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic alliances. The remaining S$1.36 million will be used for general working capital purposes.

Reclaims Global expects that the demand for public sector construction will continue to be strong and propel the overall demand in the construction industry. It believes that more will start to embrace the use of recycled and waste materials as mainstream building products with advancements in the repurpose of C&D waste, and the government’s initiatives to incentivise the building and using of green buildings.