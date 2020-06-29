Recovery in global economic activity could be positive for Singapore stocks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AT THE beginning of the year, widespread expectation that elections would soon be called had many people expecting the Singapore government to roll out a generous Budget.
Then came Covid-19 and the most frightening collapse in economic activity that any of us had ever seen.
In...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes