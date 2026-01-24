The exchange says that the lower minimum investment size for higher-priced securities would potentially broaden investor participation

A lower level of commissions will also further help to encourage trading activity. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Having smaller board lot sizes for some stocks on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is a positive move, but the change is only part of the wider equation of making the local market more attractive, industry players said.

The exchange which issued a consultation paper on this topic on Friday (Jan 23), said that the lower minimum investment size for higher-priced securities would potentially broaden investor participation.

This will increase trading activity and enable investors to access higher-priced securities easily to build more diversified portfolios.