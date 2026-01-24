The exchange says that the lower minimum investment size for higher-priced securities would potentially broaden investor participation

A lower level of commissions will also further help to encourage trading activity. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Having smaller board lot sizes for some stocks on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is a positive move, but the change is only part of the wider equation of making the local market more attractive, industry players said.

The exchange said that the lower minimum investment size for higher-priced securities would potentially broaden investor participation.

This will increase trading activity and enable investors to access higher-priced securities easily to build more diversified portfolios.