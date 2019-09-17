Reefknot, SGInnovate launch think-tank for logistics industry

REEFKNOT Investments, a venture capital fund jointly backed by Temasek and Kuehne + Nagel, has launched a think-tank with industry partners to spur innovation in the global supply chain and logistics sector.

The think-tank, called the Centre of Excellence for Global Emerging Supply Chain Technologies (GESCT), aims to drive new business models and transformations in the supply chain and logistics industry.

Industry experts from SGInnovate, Reefknot Investments and Kuehne + Nagel, as well as supply chain veterans Wolfgang Lehmacher and Kong Wai Wei signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to work together to drive activities related to creating value and impact for the GESCT.

The GESCT hopes to provide an ecosystem where main industry stakeholders can engage and collaborate with one another, allowing for greater innovation in the supply chain and logistics industry.

"As transformation within the supply chain and logistics space continues at an accelerated pace, information around new business models and technologies that influence and impact within and around this space remains fragmented, creating siloed bodies of knowledge," said Marc Dragon, managing director of Reefknot Investments.

He added that the GESCT will offer a space for industry players to share their views on implications of new technologies and business models, benefiting the industry at large.

Besides contributing through regular forums, expert panels and thought leadership papers, the think-tank will also collaborate with startups, scholars and established businesses to learn more about the industry.

Steve Leonard, founding CEO of SGInnovate said: "We will invest our money and our time to help start and scale companies that are able to tackle difficult challenges for the supply chain and logistics industry."