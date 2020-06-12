Regional bourses in a sea of red, STI down 96.36 points at 2,704.21

Get our introductory offer at only
IT WAS a sea of red for Asia's key stock indices, and Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was not spared. The STI dropped 3.44 per cent or 96.36 points to 2,704.21 points on Thursday.
All but one out of the 30 STI constituents saw lower closing prices; the exception was The Business...
