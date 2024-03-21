Subscribers

Regional markets rally after dovish Fed outcome; analysts stay positive on Asia equities

Tan Nai Lun

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 12:23 pm
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged, with the Fed Funds rate target between 5.25 and 5.5 per cent.
US Federal Reserve

ASIA markets rallied on Thursday (Mar 21) to track gains on Wall Street, after the US central bank signalled it would maintain three interest rate cuts this year.

The Straits Times Index gained 1.1 per cent, the Hang Seng Index was up 1.7 per cent, the Jakarta Composite Index increased 0.5 per cent, and the Kospi Index rose 2.1 per cent as at 11.50 am on Thursday.

The Nikkei 225 was also up 1.6 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 0.2 per cent, as at 11.35 am.

This tracked overnight gains in the US, which had the S&P 500 rising 0.9 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq 100 up 1.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve left interest rates...

