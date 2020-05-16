Regulator to keep pandemic shock in mind as it monitors NetLink service delay

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S telecoms regulator is keeping an eye on the performance of NetLink Trust, whose fibre service delivery has been hobbled for weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
But the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will weigh how the delays were affected by...
