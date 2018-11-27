Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

LOCAL coffee shop operator Kimly Limited has received regulatory orders to provide certain information and documents, and is suspending the trading of its stock pending updates, according to a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday morning.

Kimly said that the suspension is also pending updates on a recent acquisition by the company and on the group's unaudited full-year results ended Sept 30.

Kimly shares last traded at S$0.28 before the company called for a trading halt on Nov 22.