You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 9:48 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

LOCAL coffee shop operator Kimly Limited has received regulatory orders to provide certain information and documents, and is suspending the trading of its stock pending updates, according to a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday morning.

Kimly said that the suspension is also pending updates on a recent acquisition by the company and on the group's unaudited full-year results ended Sept 30.

Kimly shares last traded at S$0.28 before the company called for a trading halt on Nov 22.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Keppel-KBS US Reit acquires second office property in Florida for US$48.5m

FSLT plans preferential 3-for-2 rights offering to raise up to S$43.03m

APTT refinances debts, lowers distributions to cut costs

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Court extends Hyflux debt moratorium to end of April 2019

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
3 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
4 A whole new ball game for Neo Group
5 5.6-magnitude quake hits off western Taiwan
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Nov 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, Keppel-KBS US Reit, First Ship Lease Trust, Asian Pay Television Trust, Thai Bev

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening