Reit perp holders risk drops in coupon rate if issuers reset

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
As analysts expect more Reit issuers of perpetual bonds to follow in Ascott Residence Trust's (ART) footsteps, DBS Group Research on Monday flagged that perpetual holders could face a risk of a 1 to 1.8 percentage point drop in coupon rates if the issuers choose to skip their first calls.
