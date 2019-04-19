You are here

Reits have cushion against tenants in trouble: DBS

They typically have a diversified tenant base, can draw on rental deposits for at least 6 months, it says
Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

ISSUES with tenants are "unavoidable" but are unlikely to concern real estate investment trusts (Reits) as most of them are diversified and have measures in place, said DBS Group amid news of some Reits being briefly impacted after CWT's parent defaulted on a loan agreement.

