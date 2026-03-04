Beauty salon operator Belovie is the first sub-tenant to sue Hao Mart in the High Court

The former OG Orchard Point building reopened as Taste Orchard in February 2024, with anchor tenant and supermarket chain Hao Mart occupying three levels. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Beauty salon operator Belovie, a former sub-tenant of the Taste Orchard premises, has sued the master tenant and supermarket operator Hao Mart for an alleged breach of the lease agreement.

It is asking for damages to be assessed.

Belovie said it was allowed to operate its beauty salon at Taste Orchard – the former premises of OG Orchard Point – for three years under its sub-tenant agreement inked in June 2024 with Hao Mart, based on its statement of claim filed in January.