Boustead bags design-and-build deal for semiconductor facility

The contract comprises additions and alterations works to reconfigure an existing chip material manufacturing plant

[SINGAPORE] Boustead announced that its engineering and construction business has won a design-and-build contract comprising additions and alterations works to reconfigure an existing semiconductor material manufacturing plant.

The announcement to the bourse on Friday (Nov 7) by the infrastructure-related engineering and technology group said that the engineering and construction business under Boustead Projects – its real estate solutions division – secured the order.

Boustead did not disclose contract value nor the customer’s name, and only said that the facility is near the Wafer Fab Park and Tampines Town Centre.

But the total value of new contracts secured since the start of FY2026, including this, is approximately S$193 million, the mainboard-listed group noted.

The latest order, added Boustead, is not expected to have a material impact on the profitability, earnings per share and tangible net asset value per share of the group in the financial year ending Mar 31, 2026.

Boustead shares were down S$0.04 or 2.2 per at S$1.76 on Friday before this announcement.