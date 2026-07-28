CapitaLand Ascott Trust H1 DPS flat at S$0.0253

After The Robertson House sale, manager expects at least one more divestment this year

RevPau of Clas’ Singapore assets fall 3% year on year partly due to the progressive wind-down of operations at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection. PHOTO: CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST

[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of S$0.0253 for the first half ended Jun 30, unchanged from the year-ago period.

The distribution will be paid out on Aug 28, after the record date on Aug 5.

Distributable income rose 11 per cent to S$107.1 million in H1, from S$96.5 million in the previous corresponding period. Total distribution rose 1 per cent year on year to S$97.5 million from S$96.5 million, after retaining S$9.6 million in non-periodic items.