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CapitaLand Ascott Trust H1 DPS flat at S$0.0253

After The Robertson House sale, manager expects at least one more divestment this year

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Chong Xin Wei
Shikhar Gupta

Chong Xin Wei &

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 08:03 AM — Updated Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 06:13 PM
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    • RevPau of Clas’ Singapore assets fall 3% year on year partly due to the progressive wind-down of operations at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection.
    • RevPau of Clas’ Singapore assets fall 3% year on year partly due to the progressive wind-down of operations at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection. PHOTO: CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) posted a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of S$0.0253 for the first half ended Jun 30, unchanged from the year-ago period.

    The distribution will be paid out on Aug 28, after the record date on Aug 5.

    Distributable income rose 11 per cent to S$107.1 million in H1, from S$96.5 million in the previous corresponding period. Total distribution rose 1 per cent year on year to S$97.5 million from S$96.5 million, after retaining S$9.6 million in non-periodic items.

    CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUSTSingaporeSingapore REITsFinancial resultsCorporate earnings

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