The Business Times
business-time-50

Hong Kong property developer New World seeks more time to pay bonds with exchange offer

The company has been grappling with tight credit conditions and a prolonged market downturn

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 02:58 PM
    • The bond exchange offer by New World, which co-owns the Hyatt Regency hotel (pictured), comes as it seeks to ease near-term repayment pressure and strengthen liquidity.
    • The bond exchange offer by New World, which co-owns the Hyatt Regency hotel (pictured), comes as it seeks to ease near-term repayment pressure and strengthen liquidity. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    NEW World Development launched a debt exchange offer on Tuesday (Oct 6) that would allow bondholders to swap some notes due in 2027 and 2028 for new secured debt maturing in 2032.

    The move comes as the Hong Kong property developer seeks to ease near-term repayment pressure and strengthen liquidity.

    The company said a newly established unit, New VD BondCo, plans to issue up to US$600 million of new 7.375 per cent senior secured notes due in 2032 in exchange for existing notes.

    New World, one of Hong Kong’s most indebted property developers, has been working to reduce its debt, sell assets and strengthen liquidity as it grapples with tight credit conditions and a prolonged downturn in the property market.

    The exchange offer covers three US dollar-denominated note series with a combined outstanding principal amount of about US$991 million, including notes due in January 2027, June 2027 and February 2028.

    New World said the offer was intended to optimise its debt maturity profile, enhance balance-sheet flexibility and improve its overall financial position. The offer is scheduled to expire on Oct 20.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    As part of its wider efforts to cut debt, New World last week expanded a loan facility by around HK$1 billion (US$127 million) and terminated its operating rights for a shopping mall next to Hong Kong International Airport. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hong KongAsiaNew World DevelopmentProperty developers

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations.

    8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Among retrenched PMETs who have found work again, about six in 10 earn more than before their retrenchment at both the 12 and 24-month marks.

    Retrenched PMETs who return on lower pay see median 25% wage cut

    Hao Mart was evicted by department store operator OG on alleged rental arrears and breaches of the lease agreement, less than two years into the lease.

    Hao Mart owner resisting OG’s mortgage foreclosure on his Tanglin GCB

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More