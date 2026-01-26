Keppel Infrastructure Trust secures S$100 million loan facility

It also obtains a 50 million euro bank facility

The facilities require the trustee-manager to remain wholly owned by Keppel Capital and/or Keppel. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) on Monday (Jan 26) announced that it has obtained a S$100 million loan facility.

It has also secured 50 million euros (S$75.3 million) in uncommitted revolving credit and banker’s guarantee facilities.

These facilities require KIT’s trustee-manager to remain wholly owned by Keppel Capital and/or Keppel. Under the terms, outstanding loans may become immediately payable if such ownership ceases, or if the trustee-manager steps down without the appointment of a qualified replacement. Such an event could trigger a cross-default under KIT’s other borrowings, affecting about S$1.56 billion in facilities. The trustee-manager said that no such events have occurred to date.

In November 2025, KIT expanded into digital infrastructure with the proposed acquisition of Global Marine Group, a subsea cable maintenance and installation vessel operator, for S$119 million.

Units of KIT closed flat at S$0.515 on Monday, before the news.