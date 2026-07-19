Lentor Gardens Residences sells 54% of 499 units over launch weekend

Resilient demand reflects tight supply, sustained appetite for mass-market homes in Lentor estate

The sales were led by three-bedroom units, which made up 42% of transactions. PHOTO: KINGSFORD GROUP

[SINGAPORE] Lentor Gardens Residences, the seventh private residential launch in the Lentor precinct, sold 270 of its 499 residential units, about 54 per cent, over its launch weekend on Jul 18 and 19, at an average price of S$2,350 per square foot (psf).

All three commercial units in the development were also sold, fetching an average of S$2,550 psf, developer Kingsford Group said in a statement on Sunday (Jul 19).

The sales were led by three-bedroom units, which made up 42 per cent of transactions, followed by two-bedroom (40 per cent) and four-bedroom (18 per cent) units.

Singaporeans accounted for about 91 per cent of buyers, while permanent residents and foreigners made up the remaining 9 per cent.

Built on a 99-year leasehold site, Lentor Gardens Residences comprises three 16-storey towers, one eight-storey tower and three strata terrace houses, built above an approximately 200 m waterscape.

The development is expected to obtain its Temporary Occupation Permit in December 2030.

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Kelvin Fong, chief executive officer of PropNex, said the launch weekend sales represent a solid outcome for the seventh project to launch in the Lentor Hills estate.

“Having 270 new homes sold in a weekend is a healthy result by any measure, and the buyers’ response tells us that the Lentor story is going strong,” he said.

Fong noted that the six other Lentor projects have collectively sold 2,929 of their 2,954 units, or about 99.2 per cent, based on caveats lodged till Jul 4.

He said prices at Lentor Gardens Residences, from around S$1.4 million for two-bedders and S$1.9 million for three-bedders, sit within the range that mass-market buyers are prepared to commit to. Buyers are drawn to its proximity to the Lentor MRT station, Lentor Modern mall and nearby schools such as CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School.

Fong added that demand for homes in the Outside Central Region (OCR) has been resilient through 2026, supported by first-time buyers, upgraders, stable interest rates and a tight labour market. Combined with weekend launch performance at Tengah Garden Residences and Vela Bay, this points to sustained buying interest in well-located, value-for-money mass-market homes.

Justin Quek, deputy group chief executive officer of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, said buyer profiles at the launch were dominated by young couples securing their first matrimonial homes, along with young singles supported by their parents.

The three-bedroom compact and three-bedroom compact and study layouts were fully sold within hours, reflecting demand for functional units at a manageable quantum of between S$2.05 million and S$2.21 million, Quek said.

The two-bedroom premium units achieved a 93 per cent take-up rate, while 79 per cent of the three-bedroom premium units were sold.

Quek added that with only one more project slated to launch in the Lentor precinct, possibly next year, sales momentum is expected to continue, supported by the development’s layouts, green spaces and proximity to established schools and transport links.

Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of Mogul.sg, said the healthy demand illustrates the strong confidence among homebuyers for private housing in Lentor, even though this is the seventh launch in the area within four years.

Sales were partly fuelled by pent-up demand, he said, as developers had held back launches after cooling measures were introduced in early May and during the June school holidays.

Mak added that the project’s proximity to Lentor MRT station and Lentor Modern mall, along with a catchment of more than 860,000 residents nearby, supports demand. He also noted that the developer’s land price of S$920 psf per plot ratio, the lowest among the eight Lentor sites sold by the government, gave it pricing flexibility.

Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at SRI, said the launch sets a positive tone for the second half of 2026 as the first major private residential launch of the period. The healthy take-up showed that underlying demand for well-located, appropriately priced homes remains resilient.

Sandrasegeran said the project differs from earlier launches in that buyers are no longer purchasing purely into the precinct’s future vision, but are evaluating a neighbourhood already taking shape.

Demand was concentrated in two and three-bedroom units, he said, reflecting sustained appetite for family-oriented homes among owner-occupiers.