Mapletree Investments sells US logistics portfolio to EQT for US$575 million

[SINGAPORE] Mapletree Investments announced on Thursday (Mar 5) the sale of a 4.4 million-square-foot portfolio of 25 warehouses in the United States to EQT Real Estate for US$575 million.

The Singapore headquartered property development, investment and management group said in a statement that the divested properties are in the east coast, in states such as Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, as well as in in Washington, DC.

Mapletree owns and manages more than 66 million sq ft of industrial assets in the US, and has a development pipeline of approximately 2.6 million sq ft.

The sale was the group’s fourth US warehouse portfolio divestment, following its sale of nearly US$700 million in logistics assets in 2025.

Twenty-four of the divested assets were held under Mapletree US & EU Logistics Private Trust, a closed-end private fund with a diversified pan-American and pan-European portfolio.

The remaining asset was held under the Mapletree US Logistics Private Trust, another closed-end private fund.

The group has built a portfolio of logistics assets, data centres, offices, student housing and multifamily properties since it entered the US market in 2014.

Mapletree Investments owned and managed S$80.3 billion of properties as at Mar 31, 2025, with the US accounting for about a quarter of its total assets under management.