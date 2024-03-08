New Tech Park, at 151 Lorong Chuan, is an asset in Sabana Reit's portfolio.

"Sabana unitholders vote for 8 of 10 resolutions at EGM on trustee’s handling of internalisation"

UNITHOLDERS of Sabana Industrial Reit have voted for nearly all the resolutions proposed by activist investor Quarz Capital Asia.

The 10 resolutions, tabled at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday (Mar 8) and which were related to how the trustee should handle the internalisation of Sabana Reit, were all directed at the trustee of Sabana Reit, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore).

The Sabana Growth Internalisation Committee (SGIC), a committee set up by unitholders including Quarz,...