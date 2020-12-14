You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Renaissance United warns of half-year net loss

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:55 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED utilities player Renaissance United on Monday said it expects to report a net loss for its half-year ended Oct 31.

This is mainly due to the impact of foreign currency translations on the group's foreign-currency denominated subsidiaries, based on a preliminary review of the draft financial results for H1 FY2021.

The results will be released by Dec 15.

Shares of Renaissance United closed unchanged at S$0.002 on Monday before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Sunvic Chemical's financial statements

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

Stamford Land deputy executive chairman retires

Yunnan Energy diversifies into construction materials trading

Hot stock: Soilbuild Reit rises 5.5% on buyout offer

CDL to sell Penang hotel for RM75m

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 08:34 PM
Technology

Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

[BENGALURU] Many services from Alphabet, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users...

Dec 14, 2020 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters will take a break and return stronger next year, one protest leader said on Monday after...

Dec 14, 2020 07:51 PM
Consumer

Codemasters agrees to US$1.2b counterbid from Electronic Arts

[LONDON] Codemasters Group Holdings has agreed to a US$1.2 billion bid from Electronic Arts, which topped a US$956...

Dec 14, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Sunvic Chemical's financial statements

THE independent auditor of Sunvic Chemical Holdings has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial...

Dec 14, 2020 07:25 PM
Transport

Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line to be delayed by another six months

[SINGAPORE] Phase 2 of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) will be delayed by another six months till the third...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for