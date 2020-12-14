Renaissance United warns of half-year net loss

MAINBOARD-LISTED utilities player Renaissance United on Monday said it expects to report a net loss for its half-year ended Oct 31.

This is mainly due to the impact of foreign currency translations on the group's foreign-currency denominated subsidiaries, based on a preliminary review of the draft financial results for H1 FY2021.

The results will be released by Dec 15.

Shares of Renaissance United closed unchanged at S$0.002 on Monday before the announcement.