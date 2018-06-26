You are here

Renewable Energy Asia Group requisitioned to hold EGM to vote out 4 directors, company secretary

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 7:42 PM
RENEWABLE Energy Asia Group has received a requisition for a special general meeting to remove four directors and one company secretary, and appoint two other individuals as directors.

The requisition was made by Xu Jian, who represents Renewable Energy Asia Corporation, wich holds 52.31 per cent of the company's shares.

It calls on shareholders to vote out Zheng Lei, Lien Kait Long, Tan Sin Huat and Wong Gang as directors, and Soh Yeow Hwa as company secretary.

The meeting should be held 21 days from the notice. Renewable Energy Asia Group is currently verifying the requisition notice, it said.

