You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Renewable Energy Asia Group to delist from SGX on Feb 7

Sun, Jan 12, 2020 - 5:06 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

CATALIST-LISTED Renewable Energy Asia (REA) Group said on Saturday in a regulatory update that it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Feb 7 at 9am.

The move follows a suspension of trading in July 2015, after the wind energy project developer could not demonstrate that it was able to operate as a going concern, in accordance with Catalist rules.

Since its suspension in 2015, the board has made various attempts to revive the company through different measures, including discussions with various potential investors, but without any positive progress, it had said in a release on Nov 14.

"Having exhausted all practical options to try to resolve the company's issues since its trade suspension,... the remaining board of the company is of the opinion that it will be in the best interest of shareholders to proceed with the option to delist the company," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has not submitted a proposal for the resumption of trading till date, and maintained that it will also not submit any subsequent trade-resumption proposals. 

SEE ALSO

Removal of quarterly reporting won't hurt research: analysts

"The company is not in the financial position to make an exit offer and will not be issuing share certificates to shareholders post-delisting due to the lack of financial resources to do so," it added.

REA Group's shares have been suspended since July 27, 2015, when they closed at S$0.022.

Companies & Markets

Creative Tech returns from CES with 6 awards in the bag

5G bid deadline extension may be 'prudent for industry'

Removal of quarterly reporting won't hurt research: analysts

SPH Reit raises unit distribution for Q1

SGX FX futures, commodity trading hit record volumes in Dec

UOB's private equity arm co-leads US$31.2m Series A round

BREAKING

Jan 12, 2020 04:48 PM
Technology

Creative Tech returns from CES with 6 awards in the bag

CREATIVE Technology has snagged six awards from various tech review sites after launching new additions to its suite...

Jan 12, 2020 01:00 PM
Real Estate

Greener HDB projects to be ready from this year

FLATS built with enhanced greenery requirements will progressively be ready from this year, said the Housing and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly