RE&S announces leadership changes

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 6:39 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FOOD and beverage operator RE&S Holdings announced a slew of leadership changes after trading hours on Tuesday, as part of its succession plan to “ensure the group’s long-term growth and sustainability”.

Effective from July 1, John Yek will step down as CEO of the group, but will remain on the board as executive director to facilitate a smooth transition. The current deputy CEO and CFO Foo Kah Lee will succeed him as CEO and will also be appointed to the board.

Mr Foo will relinquish his role as CFO, and current senior finance manager of the company Yap Fang Ling will take on the role of financial controller of the group. Ms Yap joined RE&S Holdings in 2014, and is “familiar with the day-to-day finance procedures, policies, and operations” of the group, it said.

Chief operating officer Lim Shyang Zheng will also join the board as an executive director.

Outgoing CEO Mr Yek said: “Leadership succession has always been a key priority for us – these appointments underscore our commitment and success in grooming talents from within.”

Mr Foo also paid tribute to his predecessor, who has led the group over the last 31 years.

He noted: “Under his leadership, the group has significantly grown from a single Fiesta restaurant to where it is today – a leading regional food service company with a diverse portfolio of quality restaurants and food manufacturing facilities.”

RE&S Holdings closed unchanged at S$0.18 on Tuesday.

