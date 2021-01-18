You are here

Rescue deals lift 2020 equity fundraising to 10-year high

All in, S$12b raised via private placements, preferential offerings and rights as debt took different trajectory with SGD bond volumes down 26% to S$17.8b amid market volatility
Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

rk_SIA_180121.jpg
The jumbo rights issue for Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sembcorp Marine, as well as fundraising by Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) for mega asset acquisitions last year pushed secondary equity fundraising in 2020 to a whopping S$12 billion - the highest in a decade.
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

Singapore

THE jumbo rights issue for Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sembcorp Marine, as well as fundraising by Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) for mega asset acquisitions last year pushed secondary equity fundraising in 2020 to a whopping S$12 billion - the highest in a...

Jan 17, 2021 04:54 PM
Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

ABOUT a third of the residential units offered at Normanton Park were sold at an average price of S$1,750 per square...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for