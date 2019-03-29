You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Resources Prima wants another 6-month extension for trading resumption proposal

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 8:13 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CATALIST-listed Resources Prima Group will be seeking a further extension of six months to submit its resumption of trading proposal (RTP), it said in a bourse filing on Friday morning.

It is also asking for a six-month extension to fill a vacancy in its audit and risk management committee and to hold its annual general meeting for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) had previously granted the company an extension till March 28 to submit the RTP and to to fill the vacancy in the audit and risk management committee.

In an SGX filing on Nov 12 last year in which the company had announced the earlier extension, Resources Prima highlighted that it was strongly committed to restructuring the company and turning it around. It also said at the time that management and its directors had made good progress in delivering tangible milestones to address concerns fom the SGX, in particular the submission of a resumption proposal by an earlier deadline of Sept 28, 2018, to address its financial and business viability issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trading in the shares of the company has been suspended since June 28, 2017, as the board was of the view at the time that the company could not continue as a going concern due to its main operating subsidiary, PT Rinjani Kartanegara. The unit was declared bankrupt on Oct 9, 2017. 

Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Investigating officer coached witness on statement, says defendant's lawyer

DBS CEO's remuneration up 15.5% for 2018

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Deposit insurance coverage rises to S$75,000; gig workers gain insurance policy protection

Global investor confidence in 'surprisingly shallow' recovery: State Street

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening