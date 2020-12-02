Retail landlords must reinvent the shopping mall to thrive in new normal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN recent years, retail landlords have been working to tweak their tenant mix by bringing in more activities and food & beverage (F&B) tenants, but the pandemic has shown that landlords have not been moving nearly swiftly enough to reinvent the shopping mall.
This has been a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes