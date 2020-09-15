You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: JOBS IMPACT

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

ALPA-S wants to avoid a potential double whammy where pilots accept deeper pay cuts but end up facing further lay-offs down the line
Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the pilots union remain in talks over lay-offs as the parent airline began its retrenchment exercise on Monday.
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and the pilots union remain in talks over lay-offs as the parent airline began its retrenchment exercise on Monday.

Retrenchments have started for SIA and SilkAir cabin crew - a process expected to take place over the course of this week - while...

