You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Revolut aims for higher compliance standards as it seeks expansion in Asia

Firm plans to make Singapore its regional hub and to innovate and develop new products here
Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

BT_20200703_NCREVOLUT_4164108.jpg
"Developing this system in-house gives our customers the ability to, very quickly, verify the transaction on their smartphones and reduce fraud losses on our end." - Rayson Tan, chief compliance officer, Revolut Singapore, referring to the in-house fraud detection system that can flag a possible fraudulent transaction "within milliseconds".

Singapore

FINTECH Revolut has amped up efforts in boosting compliance standards, which it sees as necessary for regional expansion.

One of its most senior hires is Rayson Tan, who recently moved from Credit Suisse to join the payments fintech as its new chief compliance officer for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 12:22 AM
Transport

Tesla deliveries slipped in Q2 even as pandemic hit

[NEW YORK] Tesla reported a modest decline in new-car deliveries for the second quarter, as sales in China in other...

Jul 3, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in May

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in May, suggesting a turnaround in manufacturing, though...

Jul 2, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hundreds arrested after European police hack crime chat network

[THE HAGUE] Police said Thursday they had arrested more than 800 people across Europe after shutting down an...

Jul 2, 2020 11:43 PM
Government & Economy

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed new data showing huge jobs gains in June, but continued to...

Jul 2, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

THE Workers' Party (WP) supports economic growth that is broad-based and inclusive, chairperson Sylvia Lim...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.