Revolut revenue soars 46% to £4.5 billion as customers surge

That beat the £4.2 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg

[LONDON] Revolut’s revenue surged 46 per cent last year as it boosted subscriptions from a rising number of customers and increased its wealth offerings.

The London-headquartered financial technology firm posted £4.5 billion (S$7.7 billion) in revenue in 2025, up from £3.1 billion a year earlier, according to a statement on Tuesday (Mar 24). That beat the £4.2 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

The company reported £1.7 billion in profit before tax, up from £1.1 billion the prior year. The number of retail customers jumped 30 per cent to 68.3 million, while subscriptions increased 67 per cent.

“We have built a diversified, resilient business that is profitable at scale, providing the foundation for our next phase of growth,” chief executive officer Nik Storonsky said in the statement. “A decade into this journey, we have only just begun to show what is possible.”

Revolut, which provides deposit, savings and certain trading services, has been working to diversify its income sources and grow its lending offerings. The firm recently obtained its full British banking licence, an authorisation that the company expects will open the door for higher income from interest-earning products.

CEO Storonsky called the UK licence a “number one priority,” as the fintech found the Bank of England’s lengthy review was affecting bids for authorisation in other countries where it hopes to grow.

With the licence, Revolut will be able to offer its 13 million UK customers lending products that are already available across Europe. The firm is also regulated by the Bank of Lithuania and the European Central Bank.

The UK licence also enables Revolut to compete more directly for deposits, which could threaten accounts that represent 25 per cent to 30 per cent of deposits at Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report.

Last year, Revolut allowed early investors to cash out at a US$45 billion valuation and then initiated a process permitting employees to sell shares at a valuation of US$75 billion, in which about 2,144 staff participated across 32 countries. BLOOMBERG